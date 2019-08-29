Steve Bruce explains his decision to make SEVEN changes to his Newcastle United starting XI
Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce has defended his decision to make SEVEN changes to his starting XI for the Leicester City Carabao Cup loss.
While Brendan Rodgers made just two changes from his weekend Premier League side, Bruce’s XI was transformed from the Spurs win on Sunday.
And he has moved to justify his changes, following the 4-2 loss on penalties following a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes.
“Allan Saint-Maximin is one, Joelinton is two with a groin, (Miguel) Almiron has an ankle,” said Bruce.
“The only ones that were not forced were the goalkeeper - I think it is vitally important to keep him happy and I thought he was immaculate with his work.
“I couldn't risk (Christian) Atsu who hadn't played for weeks. And of course, three games in six days was too much for Longy (Sean Longstaff).”