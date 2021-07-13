Steve Bruce hammers home the importance of pre-season to this Newcastle United forward

The Scotland international endured an underwhelmingly stop-start first campaign on Tyneside, having made the free transfer switch from AFC Bournemouth.

And having trained by himself for much of pre-season in 2020, and struggled the summer previous, while with the Cherries, this summer represents the first opportunity in a while for Fraser to really get back up to speed.

“With Ryan, Scotland went out a few weeks ago so it was important he had a break – and he has had. All the players will have a minimum of three weeks,” said Bruce to NUFC TV.

Ryan Fraser of Scotland runs with the ball as he is closed down by Josip Juranovic of Croatia during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between Croatia and Scotland at Hampden Park on June 22, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland.

“Miggy (Miguel Almiron) has been away with the Copa America and one or two others are rightly resting up after what they've been through, so it is important for them to get a rest.”

On the importance of pre-season to his players, Bruce continued: “It is massive. It is vitally important for any player. If you miss pre-season, then it becomes very difficult.

“This year, with all the problems that we've had in terms of players being away and the rest of it – that means the whole thing is a little bit staggered for some, some need a rest as they've been away with the Euros, but it is a vitally important time.”

Callum Wilson, Isaac Hayden and Jamaal Lascelles have returned to full training this week, having missed the back end of last season through injury.

