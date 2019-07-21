Steve Bruce has ambitious transfer target at Newcastle United
Steve Bruce wants Newcastle United to sign up to FIVE players before the transfer deadline.
Bruce and his squad will leave China later today after competing in the Premier League Asia Trophy.
The club’s new head coach, appointed on Wednesday, is working with head of recruitment Steve Nickson ahead of the August 8 deadline.
Bruce needs to replace former loan striker Salomon Rondon as well as forward Ayoze Perez, who joined Leicester City in a £30million deal earlier this month.
Midfielder Mohamed Diame, meanwhile, also left the club as a free agent last month after his contract expired.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Speaking in Shanghai on Friday, Bruce said: “We want to make a couple of signings at least. With the loss of Rondon and Perez, that's an area we have to take a look at. We’re active in the transfer market as we speak, and hopefully we can get a couple of players over the line.”
Bruce, however, is understood to be keen to see five players arrive at St James’s Park. United, for some time, have been looking to sign a left-back, while Rangers’ versatile captain James Tavernier – who started his professional career at Newcastle – has been mooted as a possible target.
United hope to complete the signing of Hoffenheim striker Joelinton early next week.
Bruce insists that he will have the final say on any deal. The 58-year-old said: “Ultimately, I’ll have the final say, which is only correct. I've read nonsense that I won't have.”