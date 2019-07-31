Steve Bruce has his say on Newcastle United's interest in James Tavernier
Steve Bruce was coy when asked about speculation linking Newcastle United with James Tavernier.
By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019, 09:14
The club has been credited with an interest in Rangers’ captain, who started his professional career at St James’s Park.
Asked about the 27-year-old defender, head coach Bruce said: “I really don't know where that one came from.
“Any manager will say the same. I hate people talking about my players, so I'm not going to comment on anyone else's.
"But I don't know where that has come from."