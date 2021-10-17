'Steve Bruce has to go tonight' - Newcastle United fans make their feelings known after Tottenham defeat

Fans inside St James’s Park continued the anti-Bruce chants after witnessing their side’s winless return extend to eight games.

And similar frustration was shared on social media:

@chloe_wrightoxo: We knew this was coming today sadly. Yes we have new owners but it’s still the same players & same manager.

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The crowd could only take the players so far today, they had to perform themselves and they didn’t.

Bruce has to go tonight and then we can begin our new era.

@ADHollway: Same team and same manager despite everyone thinking we’ve turned into champions overnight.

Most important thing today was the fan being stabilised and getting to hospital okay. Our time will come.

@Forster_Nick95: Absolutely appalling! Get Bruce out of the club tonight please!

@chrisump37: Frustrating result but very much expected with Bruce still at the helm.

Glad the game was stopped when called upon and wishing one of our own a speedy recovery.

Despite today theirs happier and exciting times in a new era for our great club!

@atwmroberts: The best and worst of #NUFC.

The best: The fans. The potential. That opening atmosphere.

The worst: The fact we’re absolutely clueless on the pitch right now…

@sevillaramon: Not a good start for the new era. But these is early days. And a clear indication of what is lacking and what (and who) needs to be changed.

January can't come any sooner.

