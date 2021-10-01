Joelinton – who started the season on the bench – has impressed on the left since being recalled to the starting XI last month.

The 25-year-old, signed as a £40million No.9 two years ago, has been fielded on the left, which Bruce feels is his best position.

“Well, for me, it’s obviously his best position, and to be brutally honest, when he played at Hoffenheim, and I remember watching him playing there against Manchester City on the left-hand side,” said United’s head coach.

“You know, he’s capable of playing in all three, but, for me, that’s his best position, playing in the wider area, shall we say. I’ve been very, very pleased with Joe. He’s put in some really good performances. Let’s hope that continues. I’ve been really pleased with him. There’s a lot of people playing well at the minute, and let’s hope that can continue as well.”

