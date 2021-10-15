Bruce will be in charge for Sunday’s fixture, which is the first since the club changed hands last week in a £300million deal.

The 60-year-old – who met new owner Amanda Staveley on Monday for a “brief conversation” – had been expected to lose his job ahead of the game given deep dissatisfaction on Tyneside with his performance as head coach.

“You just get about your job until you hear different,” said Bruce, who is on a rolling contract at St James’s Park. “After a brief 10-minute conversation with the new owners, when we talked about the team, injuries, the training ground. They just said ‘carry on’ until I hear otherwise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"That’s what I’ve done. I have to say the players have trained magnificently well. We’re all looking forward to Sunday. Let’s hope we can get a result.”

Asked if he had had a lot to deal with ahead of the Tottenham game, Bruce said: “I hope you are feeling the heat with your bosses, because it hasn’t happened, has it, what you all wanted. Let’s hope you get a bit of stick from the people who put you in charge.”

Bruce added: “The information was wrong, wasn’t it? You haven’t done your job properly.”

Later in the press conference, Bruce said: “I hope you guys are getting a slap, now, from your bosses, to say that you haven’t done your job. Whoever your source was, whoever it was who’s feeding you, didn't get it right. I hope you're feeling a bit of heat."

Steve Bruce.

Winless Newcastle are 19th in the Premier League with three points from seven games.

“Whatever they (the fans) think of me, I know they’ll be right behind the team,” said Bruce. “I really hope we can perform and win the match."

The game will be Bruce’s 1,000th in management.

"I keep saying take me out of the equation – 1,000 games doesn't happen to many – but it really isn't about that," said Bruce.

"Can we go in and put in a performance? As I've said many times now, the players have trained really well. They know what Sunday is going to be. That's the most important thing.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.