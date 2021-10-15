Taking charge of his 1000th game as a manager on Sunday has landed the Newcastle boss a place in the LMA’s Hall of Fame.

Bruce will become the 34th manager in the ‘modern era’ to reach the 1000 game landmark and he joins six former Newcastle United managers in the prestigious list.

Bruce joins Rafa Benitez, Steve McClaren, Sam Allardyce, Sir Bobby Robson, Kenny Dalglish and Kevin Keegan to make the Hall of Fame.

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has become the newest inductee into the LMA Hall of Fame (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

"Reaching 1000 matches as a manager and being inducted into the League Managers Association Hall of Fame 1000 Club is a real honour for me and an accomplishment that I share with my family, who have supported me throughout my career.

“From the very start of my managerial career I have always enjoyed working with my players every day and I thoroughly enjoy watching them develop and progress in their careers. It goes without saying that I have great appreciation for the coaching staff who have given me invaluable support over the past 23 years.

“It is very special for me to manage my 1000th match as Newcastle manager and join the 33 other members of the LMA Hall of Fame 1000 Club, which of course includes my former manager Sir Alex Ferguson and fellow Geordie Sir Bobby Robson.”

As mentioned, also in the Hall of Fame is Sir Alex Ferguson and the former Manchester United manager had this to say about Bruce’s induction:

“I’m delighted to be able to congratulate Steve Bruce on reaching 1000 matches and as a result joining the LMA Hall of Fame 1000 Club.

“For me it was a certainty that Steve would become a manager. When he was playing for me at Manchester United, I observed that he always had a fantastic ability to communicate and motivate, both with his more experienced teammates and with the younger players coming through.

“Steve has gained a wealth of experience from all of the clubs he has managed during his 1000 matches and, no matter the circumstances of the club he is managing, he shows great tenacity and maintains an enthusiasm and resilience which is not always an easy thing do.

“Steve has a vast amount of technical and tactical experience from both his playing and management careers and this knowledge has no doubt played an important role in Steve reaching 1000 matches.

“Steve is a dignified leader who gives his unwavering commitment to every club that he manages."

LMA Chief Executive Richard Bevan also congratulated Bruce on his achievement: “Steve is one of the most prominent leaders of his generation. The skills he exhibited as a player have been honed throughout his 1000 matches in professional management and he is now widely regarded as one of the most experienced English managers of the past two decades.”

Bruce’s 1000th game comes against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and he will hope his special occasion can be marked by seeing his side win for the first time in all competitions this season.

