Steve Bruce issues Joe Willock transfer update at Newcastle United amid Arsenal talks
Steve Bruce has issued a transfer update on Newcastle United’s pursuit of Joe Willock.
Willock is the club’s No.1 summer target following his successful half-season loan last season, but the club is yet to reach an agreement with Arsenal, who are looking to sell the 21-year-old midfielder.
And the club, which beat Norwich City 3-0 at St James’s Park this afternoon, has also been looking at other options ahead of the new Premier League season, which kicks off next weekend.
“We’re in dialogue with Arsenal, but we have to respect he’s their player,” said head coach Bruce. “Until we can reach an agreement with Arsenal, and what they want, the rest is immaterial.”
Asked if if was hopeful of a breakthrough ahead of the club’s August 15 season-opener against West Ham United at St James's Park, Bruce told BBC Radio Newcastle: “I really, really hope so. We’re still hopeful we can get our main target – I’ll try my utmost to make it happen.”