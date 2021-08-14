Steve Bruce issues Matty Longstaff update at Newcastle United
Matty Longstaff could be loaned out by Newcastle United this season – after a season on the fringes under Steve Bruce.
Longstaff only made five first-team appearances for the club last season after signing a new two-year deal at St James’s Park.
The midfielder impressed when he came into the team over the festive period, but he sat out the second half of the club’s Premier League campaign.
And the Gazette reported in June that Bruce was ready to loan out Longstaff – who was the only outfield player not to make it on to the pitch against Norwich City last weekend – this season.
Newcastle’s head coach has spoken about the 21-year-old’s situation ahead of the club’s season-opener against West Ham United at St James’s Park tomorrow.
Asked about a loan for Longstaff, Bruce said: “That’s a possibility. The kid needs to play. He’s had a really, really difficult year last year with one thing or another. Certainly, the thigh injury he picked up seemed to go on and on and on.
"Thankfully, he’s had a very, very good pre-season. He’s OK, but it’s something (that might happen), because the one thing he needs to do is get some games. It might be something that we look at.”
United blocked a loan for Longstaff – who scored home and away against Manchester United the season before last after breaking into the first-team squad – in January.
Bruce has admitted that he will need to move players out, either on loan or permanent deals, if he is to fit any further signings into his 25-man Premier League squad.