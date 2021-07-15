Steve Bruce issues Newcastle United fan rallying call as season ticket renewals drop

United face West Ham on Sunday, August 15 with government guidelines suggesting the ground can be at full capacity. And in the last 24 hours, United have issued their advice to season ticket holders on renewals for the 2021/22 campaign.

Numbers of season ticket holders significantly dropped in 2019/20, with the club being forced into giving away 10,000 tickets to fans free of charge.

But Bruce is hopeful his side will be roared on by a capacity crowd in the top flight next month.

Newcastle United's English head coach Steve Bruce gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Sheffield United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on May 19, 2021.

“We want to see football being normal again, not behind closed doors. We all remember last year, how awful it was, and let's hope we can all see a full house for West Ham in four or five weeks,” said Bruce.

Meanwhile, ahead of Sunday’s double-header against York City and Harrogate Town, Bruce has talked up the importance of this week’s summer camp at Queen Ethelburga's Collegiate campus near York.

“It just takes you away from the environment of the training ground and they know they can get the right rest. A lot of them have kids at home,” said Bruce.

“It is important that they eat well, sleep well, prepare, because that's what it is, a preparation – and a lot of hard work goes on. It is an important time.

“We all needed a break – everybody was physically exhausted by the end of the season.

“It is good to be back.”

