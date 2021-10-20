Steve Bruce leaves Newcastle United by 'mutual consent', Graeme Jones put in temporary charge

A Bruce’s departure as head coach was today confirmed after he agreed a multi-million pound settlement package with the club, which is under new ownership.

“I’m grateful to everyone connected with Newcastle United for the opportunity to manage this unique football club,” said Bruce.

“I would like to thank my coaching team, the players and the support staff in particular for all their hard work. There have been highs and lows, but they have given everything even in difficult moments and should be proud of their efforts.

Steve Bruce.

“This is a club with incredible support, and I hope the new owners can take it forward to where we all want it to be. I wish everyone the very best of luck for the rest of this season and beyond.”

Bruce's 97th and final game in charge was Sunday’s 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at St James’s Park.

Graeme Jones has been put in charge on an “interim basis”. Jones will be assisted by coaches Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence, Ben Dawson and Simon Smith.

A club statement read: “Newcastle United would like to place on record its gratitude to Steve for his contribution, and wishes him well for the future. The process of recruiting a new head coach is under way, and an appointment will be announced in due course. The club will not be making further comment at this time.”

Winless Newcastle, 19th in the Premier League table with three points from eight games, take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

