Steve Bruce linked with £15m-rated Champions League star whilst Joelinton to use Newcastle United as a stepping stone - round-up
According to the Daily Star, Steve Bruce is eyeing a £15m move for ex-Sunderland left-back Danny Rose as he looks to strengthen his squad before the beginning of the season.
The Tottenham defender did not travel with the side for the pre-season Asia tour and could be reunited with Bruce who signed Rose for Sunderland in 2013.
Magpies target Joleinton’s Hoffenheim teammate has suggested that the Tyneside club could be a Premier League stepping stone for the Brazillian attacker.
Kevi Vogt stated: “There are different reasons for each person, Joe will have a few reasons [to join Newcastle].
“Maybe you have to show one or the other bigger clubs that you can play in the league. Just like Sadio Mane did.
“I am backing Joe, as long as he remains healthy, and I am convinced that this is not his last step.”
Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has called on Magpies fans to give new manager Steve Bruce a chance after his appointment was met with criticism.
“Steve has come in and it's been like a breath of fresh air. The fans need to give him a chance because I think, if they do that, if we play like we did on Saturday, we will do well week-in, week-out and they won't have any reason for complaint.
“I think Steve is more straight with you. As soon as he came in, all he expects is that you work hard. If you work hard you will be fine. That's what we need to do.”