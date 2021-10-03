Steve Bruce 'looks at himself' after latest Newcastle United defeat
Steve Bruce has reacted to Newcastle United's latest defeat.
Bruce’s winless side are 19th in the Premier League following yesterday’s 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molienux.
“Whoever you are in the Premier League, if you haven't won in seven games, we all know the drill,” Bruce told BBC Match of the Day.
"We all know what comes. It's not easy. It still disappoints you, and upsets you.
"I look at myself straight away. Can we do better? We'll keep looking at it and working on it.”