Steve Bruce makes '100%' pledge on Allan Saint-Maximin's Newcastle United future
Steve Bruce says Allan Saint-Maximin’s “100%” staying at Newcastle United.
Saint-Maximin – who had missed the previous three friendlies through illness – came off the bench and helped the club beat newly-promoted Norwich City 3-0 at St James's Park this afternoon. Dwight Gayle scored twice, and Matt Ritchie also found the net, in the club’s final pre-season friendly.
“He’s worth his admission fee alone, isn’t he, in terms of his trickery, his pace and his power,” said United head coach Bruce. “He’s such a natural, natural footballer, the kid.
"He brightened up the whole day, and made us that threat. Let’s hope we can keep him fit. It’s vital we keep him fit and well. You can never say never but, absolutely, 100% I will say we’re keeping him.”
Bruce was without defender Paul Dummett for the game. Asked about injuries, Bruce said: “We’ve come through unscathed. We look OK.”