Steve Bruce makes BIG call on his Newcastle United midfield for Chelsea trip
Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce has reportedly made a big selection call ahead of his side’s weekend trip to Chelsea.
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 12:41 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 12:42 pm
According to the Northern Echo, Matty Longstaff will again get the nod alongside brother Sean Longstaff as Bruce opts against recalling more experienced duo Ki Sung-yeung or fit-again Jonjo Shelvey.
Longstaff producing a goal on his Premier League debut last time out against Manchester United.
Isaac Hayden serves the second of a two-game suspension this weekend.