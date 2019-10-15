Steve Bruce makes BIG call on his Newcastle United midfield for Chelsea trip

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce has reportedly made a big selection call ahead of his side’s weekend trip to Chelsea.

By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 12:41 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 12:42 pm
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Matthew Longstaff of Newcastle United and Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on October 06, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

According to the Northern Echo, Matty Longstaff will again get the nod alongside brother Sean Longstaff as Bruce opts against recalling more experienced duo Ki Sung-yeung or fit-again Jonjo Shelvey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Longstaff producing a goal on his Premier League debut last time out against Manchester United.

Isaac Hayden serves the second of a two-game suspension this weekend.