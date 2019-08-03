Steve Bruce makes decision on Dwight Gayle's Newcastle United future
Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce has made a decision on the future of striker Dwight Gayle.
A number of clubs have been interested in signing the frontman this summer, following his 24-goal campaign with West Brom in the Championship last season.
Leeds United are the latest in a long line of clubs – including Fulham, Aston Villa and Bristol City – who have reportedly shown an interest in signing the 28-year-old.
But Bruce says he wants to keep the former Crystal Palace man, having tried and failed to sign him THREE times in his managerial career.
Bruce said: “Yes. He is someone I want to keep.
“You are only as good as your strikers and once we go in to bat on Thursday, we go into bat.
“In that area, in particular, he is a part of my plans. I have not seen him yet and I have been here three weeks.”
Despite Bruce wanting to keep Gayle on Tyneside, he will have to wait a little longer before he is involved at first-team level.
The head coach admits the player has “gone backwards” in terms of fitness since United returned from China.
“He has got a calf which is not responding. He is disappointed,” he said.
“He is a player I tried to sign on three occasions but I could never afford him.
“He would be great to have around. We thought he'd be OK after China but he has gone backwards unfortunately.”