Steve Bruce makes decision on Jack Colback's Newcastle United future
Steve Bruce has all but made his mind up about Jack Colback.
Bruce last week told the Gazette that he’d given Newcastle United’s players a “clean slate” after taking over as head coach. Colback – who has a year left on his contract at St James’s Park – was frozen out by Rafa Benitez, Bruce’s predecessor, two years ago and loaned to Nottingham Forest.
However, the 29-year-old midfielder – who spoke to the Gazette about his United future in China earlier this month – has featured in all three of the club’s pre-season games.
Colback said: “Things can change. All I’ve got to do is apply myself and work hard for the team when selected.”
The Gazette understands that Bruce is minded to keep Colback at Newcastle this season. Killingworth-born Colback, signed on a free transfer in 2014 after his Sunderland contract expired, played for Bruce at the Stadium of Light earlier in his career.