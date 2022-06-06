Bruce left the club last October in the wake of a £305million takeover and following a winless start to the season which had left the club 19th in the Premier League with three points.

Eddie Howe succeeded Bruce as head coach at St James’s Park – and guided the club to an 11th-placed finish.

Bruce had spoken about retiring after leaving Newcastle, but the 61-year-old – who took over at West Bromwich Albion in February – says his experience at his boyhood club changed his mind.

Former Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce.

“I couldn’t finish my managerial career on what happened at Newcastle,” Bruce told the Sunday People. “I’d taken too much stick – I was being ridiculed. And there’s nothing worse.

“You can accept it if you’ve picked the wrong team, but I was being pulled to pieces because people were saying I couldn’t take a warm-up – that I’d given the players too many days off.”

Bruce pledged to keep the club “moving forward” after succeeding Rafa Benitez at United in the summer of 2019.

“I know what the team was doing on the pitch wasn’t what Newcastle United fans wanted – and I knew they were fed up,” said Bruce.

“They wanted change, but I had a brief to keep the club in the Premier League, and we finished 12th and 13th in my first two full seasons. I know we weren’t entertaining or attractive to watch. I’ll hold my hands up (to that).

“We were pragmatic, defensive. I did what I had to do. Would the same to the new owners have gone ahead if the club was in the Championship? I’m not so sure.”

Bruce spoke about the job done by Howe last month. Speaking to FourFourTwo, Bruce said: "Eddie’s had a lot more money to spend than I ever did, but he’s brought in some good players and improved the team.

"I’m very happy to acknowledge that, because Newcastle, and the fans, deserve the success.”