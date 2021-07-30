Steve Bruce makes Newcastle United contract admission

Bruce made the admission after tonight’s 2-0 friendly win over Burton Albion. United’s head coach had responded to a claim that he was set to be handed a new three-year deal at the Pirelli Stadium.

“I honestly do not know where it came from,” said Bruce, who signed an “initial” three-year deal two years ago following the departure of Rafa Benitez. “That was news to me.”

Bruce – who also said there had been no talks over a new deal – was then asked if his contract would end next summer. The 60-year-old replied: “No.”

Meanwhile, Jacob Murphy and Joelinton were on target against League One Burton. Bruce said: “It’s about working our way up. We’re four weeks in. You’ve seen the difference. They looked fresher and full of running, which obviously you want to see. I was pleased with the performance.”

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce and Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.