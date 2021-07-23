Steve Bruce at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The club, backed by more than 3,000 fans, beat Doncaster Rovers 3-2 at the Keepmoat Stadium tonight thanks to goals from Ryan Fraser, Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson.

Newcastle are yet to make a transfer breakthrough, and Bruce, looking to re-sign Joe Willock on loan from Arsenal, addressed the market after the friendly.

“We’re going to still have to be patient,” Bruce told BBC Radio Newcastle. “I know that’s awful from me, but we haven’t the biggest of budgets. In the market we’re looking at – loan market in particular – we’re going to have to let the big, big clubs go to work.