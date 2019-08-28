Steve Bruce makes SEVEN Newcastle United changes for Carabao Cup clash
Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has made SEVEN changes to his side for the visit of Leicester City in the Carabao Cup second round.
With one eye on United’s Premier League game against Watford on Saturday, the head coach has brought in youngster Matty Longstaff for his full debut, as well as handed opportunities to Yoshinori Muto, Karl Darlow, Ciaran Clark and Jetro Willems.
Jonjo Shelvey has been recalled, while Federico Fernandez comes in at the heart of defence.
Injury doubts before the game – Jamaal Lascelles and Christian Atsu – both make the bench.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Striker Joelinton along with partner Miguel Almiron both miss out through injury.
Full NUFC team news v Leicester City: Karl Darlow; Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Ciaran Clark, Federico Fernandez, Jetro Willems; Jonjo Shelvey, Matty Longstaff, Isaac Hayden, Matt Ritchie; Yoshinori Muto.
Subs: Martin Dubravka, Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Paul Dummett, Ki Sung-yeung, Sean Longstaff, Christian Atsu.