Steve Bruce names unchanged Newcastle United starting XI
Steve Bruce has named an unchanged starting XI for Newcastle United’s home game against Bournemouth.
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 2:04 pm
Bruce’s side take on Eddie Howe’s team at St James’s Park this afternoon (3pm kick-off).
Newcastle are 15th in the Premier League table following last weekend’s 3-2 win over West Ham United.
Bruce is without Matt Ritchie (ankle) and Fabian Schar (knee).
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Yedlin, Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Willems; Almiron, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton. Subs: Darlow, Krafth, Dummett, M Longstaff, Atsu, Gayle, Carroll.