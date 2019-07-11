Steve Bruce 'not deterred' by opposition to appointment at Newcastle United
Steve Bruce could be appointed by the weekend, according to a report.
By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 11 July, 2019, 12:06
Newcastle United want Bruce, manager at Sheffield Wednesday, to succeed Rafa Benitez at St James’s Park.
And the Telegraph report that the club is hopeful that the 58-year-old will be able to travel to China for next week’s Premier League Asia Trophy fixtures.
Newcastle will have to pay compensation to Wednesday to land Bruce.
Bruce, it’s claimed, has “not been deterred” by opposition to his appointment on Tyneside.