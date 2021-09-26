Sean Longstaff applauds fans a the final whistle.

The strike was the midfielder’s first since July last year. Longstaff, in his the final year of his United contract, found himself out of the team for two months last season, and he started this campaign on the bench.

However, the 23-year-old has impressed since winning his place back, and head coach Bruce said: “I have to say he’s played very, very well, which I’m glad to see. I’m delighted to see it. Long may it continue. I’m really pleased with Sean at the moment. He’s playing exceptionally well, as good he’s played since I’ve been at the club, so I’m delighted.”

Longstaff – who had been dominant in midfield – was frustrated that Newcastle hadn't capitalised on their first-half chances at Vicarage Road.

United dominated much of the game, but paid for those missed opportunities when Ismaila Sarr equalised in the 72nd minute.

"In the first half alone, we should have been three or four goals in front,” Longstaff told BBC Match of the Day. "We had a lot of very good chances, more than we'll create in most games, and it’s very disappointing to come away with a point.

"We were excellent in the first half, and we really dominated the game. It was the best we've played this season.

"In the second half, their fans were up, and they were in the game, but we were creating much better chances. It’s a disappointing day."

