Steve Bruce press conference RECAP: Injury latest as Magpies could see attacking duo passed fit; midfielder set for recall
Steve Bruce faced the press today ahead of Newcastle United's trip to face Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.
By Liam Kennedy
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 06:00
The Magpies are in poor form coming into the clash, with two defeats in as many games, including a 4-1 drubbing by newly-promoted Norwich City.
Spurs, however, have four points from two Premier League games, including a credible point away to league champions Manchester City last Saturday.
Here’s what he had to say at today’s Benton press conference, simply scroll down and refresh to follow the action.