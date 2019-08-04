EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JULY 30: Isaac Hayden of Newcastle in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Hibernian FC and Newcastle United FC at Easter Road on July 30, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Last week the Magpies secured the capture of Netherlands international Jetro Willems on loan from Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, as well as the £16.5million signing of Nice forward Allan Saint-Maximin.

And while Bruce says things are “bubbling” away in terms of talks and deals – he has suggested United may not be too busy in the final four days of the summer window.

“A manager's job is always to ask the questions, knock on the door and to never be happy,” said Bruce, who has up until 5pm on Thursday to add to his ranks.

“It would be a bonus if we do anything more.

“Things are bubbling.”

One player who looks certain to remain on Tyneside this summer is Isaac Hayden.

In an unexpected turn Bruce seems to have managed to convince Hayden, who wanted to move closer to his family in the south west of England, that United is the best place for his future.

And further to that, Bruce says talks have been opened up for the player to not only stay this season, but also to extend his current deal.

Although, Bruce does not expect any movement on Hayden’s contractual situation until after the close of the transfer window.

Speaking after his United side’s well-deserved 2-1 win over St Etienne at St James’s Park – in which Hayden again started in a three-man central midfield – the head coach said: “We have been working behind the scenes day and night, certainly since I walked through the door. He is happy to stay and that is good news for all of us.

“We hope to tie him down to a new deal - that is in the pipeline.

“Once we get the transfer window out the road we will see about that.”