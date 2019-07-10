Steve Bruce reacts after becoming favourite for Newcastle United job
Steve Bruce has shrugged off speculation linking him with the Newcastle United job.
Corbridge-born Bruce, a boyhood United fan, is the odd-ons favourite to succeed Rafa Benitez at St James’s Park with bookmakers after a flurry of bets early this week.
The Sheffield Wednesday manager – who had been 33/1 for the job – was asked about the speculation linking him with the post after his team’s 2-0 pre-season win over Shrewsbury Town in Portugal last night.
Bruce 58, told the Sheffield Star: “It's news to me. God only knows what happened. There seemed to be an upsurge (in the betting) from somewhere. As far as I’m concerned, I’m here, I’m going home, and looking forward to walking the dog!"
Meanwhile, some Newcastle fans reacted angrily on social media to the news that Bruce was now the favourite for the vacant post.