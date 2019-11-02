Steve Bruce reacts to Newcastle United's Premier League win at West Ham United

Newcastle United take on West Ham United today looking to secure their third win of the Premier League season.

By Liam Kennedy
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 12:32 pm
Updated Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 4:59 pm
West Ham United v Newcastle United LIVE

Steve Bruce takes his men to the London Stadium without star defender Fabian Schar, while the game comes around too soon for Matt Ritchie and Florian Lejeune.

Andy Carroll is BACK to face his old side, but is likely to remain on the bench.

For all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction stay tuned. Our NUFC writers are in place – Miles Starforth down south and Liam Kennedy back on Tyneside – ahead of this Premier League clash.

