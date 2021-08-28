Steve Bruce reacts to chants from Newcastle United fans for him to be sacked

Steve Bruce has reacted to calls from fans for him to go at Newcastle United.

By Miles Starforth
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 6:47 pm
There were chants of “we want Brucie out” during this afternoon’s 2-2 Premier League home draw against Southampton.

“They’re entitled to their opinion,” said United’s head coach. “I find the whole thing very, very disappointing, as anybody would, I suppose. Our first-half performance wasn’t good enough. I’ll accept that.

"Second half, we were a bit more like ourselves, played with a bit more intensity and intent. The most important thing was we passed the ball to each other better, and maybe did enough to win the match, It was a disappointing afternoon all around.”

Reflecting on the game, Bruce said: “I have to say, it wouldn’t have taken much to be better than we were in the first half, so I have to accept that.

“But second half, we showed a bit more intensity. We took the lead twice again today, we took the lead twice against West Ham, but we’ve only got one point to show for it.”

Allan Saint-Maximin looked to have claimed all three points for Newcastle with a 90th-minute goal, but Southampton equalised through an injury-time penalty from James Ward-Prowse.

Visiting manager Ralph Hassenhuttl said: “You have to be happy (with a point) after a game like that. A draw is better than losing here. It’s good that we have a two-week break coming up, and not losing here."

Winless Newcastle are 15th in the Premier League with four games played.

