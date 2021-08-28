Steve Bruce reacts to chants from Newcastle United fans for him to be sacked

Steve Bruce.

There were chants of “we want Brucie out” during this afternoon’s 2-2 Premier League home draw against Southampton.

“They’re entitled to their opinion,” said United’s head coach. “I find the whole thing very, very disappointing, as anybody would, I suppose. Our first-half performance wasn’t good enough. I’ll accept that.

"Second half, we were a bit more like ourselves, played with a bit more intensity and intent. The most important thing was we passed the ball to each other better, and maybe did enough to win the match, It was a disappointing afternoon all around.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reflecting on the game, Bruce said: “I have to say, it wouldn’t have taken much to be better than we were in the first half, so I have to accept that.

“But second half, we showed a bit more intensity. We took the lead twice again today, we took the lead twice against West Ham, but we’ve only got one point to show for it.”

Allan Saint-Maximin looked to have claimed all three points for Newcastle with a 90th-minute goal, but Southampton equalised through an injury-time penalty from James Ward-Prowse.

Visiting manager Ralph Hassenhuttl said: “You have to be happy (with a point) after a game like that. A draw is better than losing here. It’s good that we have a two-week break coming up, and not losing here."

Winless Newcastle are 15th in the Premier League with four games played.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.