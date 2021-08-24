Steve Bruce reacts to 'concerning' situation that impacts Newcastle United, Liverpool and Premier League rivals

Newcastle United attacking midfielder Miguel Almiron. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The attacking midfielder is expected to be called up for Paraguay’s World Cup qualifiers with Ecuador, Columbia and Venezuela in September.

However, under current Covid-19 travel regulations, Almiron would be forced to quarantine for 10 days when he returns from South America and would therefore miss games against Manchester United and Leeds.

Magpies head coach Steve Bruce hopes “common sense prevails” as he looks to keep Almiron in contention.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are taking advice from the Premier League,” Bruce revealed. “The clubs are talking about this.

“The one thing you can't do is let him go and come back and expect him to stay in a hotel for 10 days because he would then miss probably three games for us on his return.

"It is a bit of a concern. Let's hope common sense prevails.

“(It’s a) difficult situation for everyone concerned. We are aware of it. We are already talking to the Premier League.

“It affects something like 60 players, so let's hope common sense prevails.”

Liverpool will not allow Mohamed Salah travel to Egypt for their match against Angola but will for their fixture in Gabon as the West African nation are not on the United Kingdom’s red list.

Brazilians Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, Alisson, Raphinha, Fred, Thiago Silva, Ederson, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison could also be forced to stay at home.

Elite sportspeople were exempt from quarantining at points last season after undergoing regular testing.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.