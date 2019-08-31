Steve Bruce reacts to Newcastle United's Watford draw – and Miguel Almiron's missed chances
Miguel Almiron’s missed chances proved costly for Newcastle United as the Magpies dropped two home Premier League points against Watford.
In an close game, the Paraguayan’s two opportunities – one in either half – that went begging meant Steve Bruce’s Magpies went three games without a win on Tyneside this season.
“Overall we had two big chances to win and didn't take it,” said the head coach.
“They got a goal out of nothing. We had to chase it.
“We have had a decent week but it could have been better."
When asked about United’s four point return heading into the international break, Bruce said: “In there is Spurs and Arsenal. I am delighted with the response after Norwich. We have had three games in a week, tough games, and haven't lost any in real terms."
Will Hughes opened the scoring at St James’s Park after just two minutes before Fabian Schar levelled on 42.