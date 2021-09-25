Steve Bruce before the game at Vicarage Road.

Bruce’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Watford this afternoon. Ismaila Sarr cancelled out Sean Longstaff’s first-half goal with a 72nd-minute strike.

However, Bruce felt that dominant Newcastle should have been “out of sight” by the break, having created a series of first-half chances.

“The game should have been put out of sight, but you can't come here and dominate the way we did and create the chances we had and miss them,” said United’s head coach, who was again the subject of “Bruce out” chants from fans.

"We nearly got punished for it at the end, which would have been totally unjust in my opinion. Our performance was terrific, we've done OK of late, and haven't managed to get that first win."

"We've played very well, and should have come here and won the game comprehensively."

Longstaff told BBC Match of the Day: “In the first half alone, we should have been three or four goals in front. We had a lot of very good chances, more than we'll create in most games, and it's very disappointing to come away with a point.

"We were excellent in the first half, and we really dominated the game. It was the best we've played this season. In the second half, their fans were up and they were in the game, but we were creating much better chances. It’s a disappointing day."

Newcastle are 17th in the Premier League with three points.

