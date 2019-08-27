Steve Bruce refuses to rule out successful Carabao Cup run despite depleted Newcastle United ranks
Newcastle United’s squad has enough strength in depth to not only see of Leicester City in the Carabao Cup, but also go deep in cup competitions this season.
Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes head to Tyneside with the Magpies in the midst of a mini-injury crisis – with NINE of the club’s 25-man squad potentially out of the St James’s Park encounter.
But Bruce is adamant his severely depleted group can do the business and make it to round three – as well as make a mark on the cup competitions this campaign.
“If Hull is capable of getting to a final and maintain Premier League status then a club like this can too, surely?” said Bruce.
“We have 25 players named in a squad, I can’t put four or five in, so we have a squad big enough to make changes. I have experience players behind me not even stripped.”
While Spurs was a massive win for United, it will seem like a distant memory if by the weekend the Magpies are out of the League Cup and fail to beat Watford in the Premier League.
“We always knew it was a big week – a big cup tie, then Watford before the break,” said Bruce.
“If we can get through then take something from Watford we can have a good week.”
He added: “Leicester have bought good players over the last few years, the pinnacle was when they won the PL they have slowly built on it. They have a very good coach and manager, they have strengthened very well over the years.”