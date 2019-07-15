Steve Bruce resigns as Newcastle United move edges closer
Steve Bruce has reportedly resigned as manager of Championship Sheffield Wednesday as he nears a move to Newcastle United.
Having agreed a contract with United, talks over compensation stalled Bruce’s appointment at St James’s Park over the weekend with United refusing to pay the reported £5million fee needed to end the 58-year-old’s one-year rolling deal at Hillsborough.
But this morning, the Times’ Paul Joyce is reporting that Bruce, along with coaches Stephen Clemence and Steve Agnew, have resigned from their posts in order to force through a move to the Magpies. Although, it is yet to be accepted.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Joyce tweeted: “Steve Bruce is understood to have resigned as Sheffield Wednesday manager this morning, along with assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence. All three put resignations in writing. Newcastle have made an offer of compensation to Sheffield Wed - but it is still to be accepted.”