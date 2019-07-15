Steve Bruce resigns as Newcastle United move edges closer

Steve Bruce has reportedly resigned as manager of Championship Sheffield Wednesday as he nears a move to Newcastle United.

By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 15 July, 2019, 10:56

Having agreed a contract with United, talks over compensation stalled Bruce’s appointment at St James’s Park over the weekend with United refusing to pay the reported £5million fee needed to end the 58-year-old’s one-year rolling deal at Hillsborough.

But this morning, the Times’ Paul Joyce is reporting that Bruce, along with coaches Stephen Clemence and Steve Agnew, have resigned from their posts in order to force through a move to the Magpies. Although, it is yet to be accepted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Joyce tweeted: “Steve Bruce is understood to have resigned as Sheffield Wednesday manager this morning, along with assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence. All three put resignations in writing. Newcastle have made an offer of compensation to Sheffield Wed - but it is still to be accepted.”

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium on April 09, 2019 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)