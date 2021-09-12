Bruce’s winless side were beaten 4-1 by joint-Premier League leaders Manchester United at Old Trafford yesterday. Javier Manquillo netted his first goal for Newcastle, while Cristiano Ronaldo scored two of the home side’s goals on what was his second debut for the club.

The visitors were backed by 3,000 vociferous fans at the stadium, and the club’s travelling fans again rounded on head coach Bruce as the game went away from his team in the second half.

There were chants of “we want Brucie out” late in the fixture, which was Newcastle’s 1,000th in the Premier League.

Bruce said: “What can I say to that? What do you want me to say? I’m delighted about it? I can’t comment on that, I’m sorry.”

Newcastle created a number of first-half chances before Ronaldo broke the deadline just before the break with a close-range strike after Freddie Woodman spilled a deflected shot from Mason Greenwood.

“There were many positives to take out of the performance, but unfortunately, defensively we’re not doing enough,” said Bruce. “It’s a shame, because up until half time I can’t remember the goalkeeper making a save. We get a little deflection, and the goalkeeper spills it, and Ronaldo’s got a tap in, which was cruel on us.

“We have to defend better. For all our good work, we’re conceding.”

The result has left the club 19th in the Premier League with one point. Newcastle take on Leeds United at St James’s Park on September 17.

