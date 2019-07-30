Steve Bruce reveals his fear over Matt Ritchie injury
Matt Ritchie’s given Newcastle United an injury scare on the eve of the new season.
The winger was taken off after 11 minutes against Hibernian at Easter Road tonight after suffering a hamstring injury.
Head coach Bruce said: “We hope it's not serious. That's the awful thing tonight, because we're a bit shy in that area. He'll have a scan in the next 48 hours, and hopefully it's not too bad. He's nicked a hamstring. Whether it's a strain or how serious it is, we do not know. But for him to come off is not a good sign.”
Joelinton, Jamaal Lascelles and Sean Longstaff were on target for United at Easter Road.
On Joelinton and Miguel Almiron’s partnership, Bruce said: “They're a threat, and they've already enjoyed playing with each other. You can see that straight away. They’ll be a threat to anybody. They both can run and they compliment each other.”