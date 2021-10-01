Steve Bruce reveals his stance on Newcastle United takeover legal moves

Mike Ashley, Newcastle United’s owner, brought a case to the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) after the Premier League failed to approve a proposed takeover by a consortium which included Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) last year.

And a number of allegations were made by Daniel Jowell, the QC representing St James Holdings, at a jurisdiction hearing on Wednesday.

Asked if he had followed the CAT hearing, Bruce said: “All you reporters have been jumping all over it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bruce.

"It seems, if I’m honest, a bit complicated for me. So I’m going to be brutally honest with you and say I have not got a clue on what it’s all about, where it’s going. You’re going to have to ask other people, as, probably, you will know more than I do.”

Asked if he had to “switch off” from the takeover legal moves, United’s head coach added: “I have to. There’s nothing I can do about that.

"It seems to be an ongoing saga here. It’s gone on for years before I arrived. My job is to just win a football match, which is difficult enough at the moment, and focus on the team and playing and how we’re going to play.

"To get involved in all of that, I think, would be wrong, I’ll let other people do that.”

Bruce was also asked if the takeover uncertainty had had an impact on his job since he took charge.

"I can only do what I can do,” said Bruce. “If it benefits the club that a takeover’s going to happen, and it’s going to be good for Newcastle and everybody concerned, them great.

"I only want the best (for the club) since I’ve walked through the door here. I only want what’s best for this club. If that means a takeover, then great. In the meantime, it's been hanging around and hovering around, but I’m not going to ever make that as an excuse. It’s difficult at times, of course.

"It’s become boring, if you like. How many stories are we going to read about Newcastle and a takeover?”

Winless Newcastle are 17th in the Premier League table with three points ahead of tomorrow’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.