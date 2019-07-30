Steve Bruce reveals his view on a planned boycott of Newcastle United's season-opener
Steve Bruce has reacted to plans for a boycott of St James’s Park.
A number of supporters groups are calling for fans to stay away from Newcastle United’s season-opener against Arsenal on August 11 in a protest against owner Mike Ashley and his running of the club.
Head coach Bruce – who succeeded Rafa Benitez at St James’s Park this month – is “convinced” that the stadium will be behind his team.
“I’m not everybody’s cup of tea, and many have voiced their disapproval that I got the job, but I’ll give it everything I can,” Bruce told Talksport. “One thing I do know is that the Newcastle fans will be there cheering their team like no other set of supporters can do when the season starts.
“There’s been talk of a boycott, but I firmly believe they will stand by their team.”