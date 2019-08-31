Steve Bruce reveals positive news on Andy Carroll's injury – and hints at potential Newcastle United return
Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll continues to make positive progress in his Premier League return bid.
The frontman had reconstructive surgery on an ankle problem, which had plagued the former West Ham and Liverpool player for years, early in 2019.
In the past the player has complained of pain when stepping up his training – but head coach Steve Bruce has revealed there has been no adverse impact to Carroll getting out on the grass at the club's Benton training base.
“Andy will be ongoing,” Bruce said of managing the player’s return.
“The basics with Andy is his ankle and he’s had a re-operation on his ankle. Touch wood at the minute he’s had no reaction to any physical work he’s done, which he has done in the past.
“So in other words he’s been training out there and his ankle hasn’t reacted to it and in the past it has. Let’s hope he can get fit. He’s doing everything he possibly can. It should be a bit of a handful, him and Joe.”
When asked whether the trip to Anfield on September 14 is a realistic return date. Bruce said: “I’ve always said I never want to put a timescale on him but two weeks will help him and a few others we’ve got.
“It still might be Liverpool but you can’t rush him. You would have to try and arrange something for him. The thing is there’s no reserve team football anymore.”