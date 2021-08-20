Steve Bruce reveals 'split' Newcastle United opinions on Covid-19 vaccinations

The Magpies head coach continued to urge people, particularly under the age of 30, to get their vaccine after the virus forced goalkeeper Karl Darlow into hospital.

Bruce described Darlow as “arguably our best professional” but the effects of Covid has forced him to miss the start of the Premier League season – leaving Freddie Woodman to deputise between the sticks.

“It’s fair to say we’ve got a lot of players who’ve not had the jab,” Bruce revealed.

“Yeah there are (different) opinions, just like you have among your mates. If you’ve got a group of 20 together then you’re not all going to have the same opinion.

"Look, I’ve always said it’s their prerogative but you can only go by the advice which all of us Premier League managers were given a week or so ago.

“Half of the meeting was surrounding Covid and how vital it is that people are jabbed and the statistics to go with that are a quarter of the people in hospital at the moment are under the age of 30 – simply because they’re not having the jab.

“We’ve witnessed it when we’ve had two or three of our players really, really sick. I keep mentioning Karl Darlow because he wants it out there.

“Karl, in particular, was struck down with it where he didn’t really have any symptoms. Within 24-48 hours, he’s in hospital and the severity of it was pretty evident.

“When you see young, fit and arguably our best professional struck down with it then this has no boundaries.

“My advice to all the people watching in, especially the young generation who maybe think it isn’t going to affect them, unfortunately it is.”

Bruce added: “There are a lot of conspiracy theories out there.

“I’m going on the opinion which I’ve now been given from the top, top medical people of this country.

“Certainly with the doctors we’ve had, we’ve been one of the lucky ones really in terms of how the Premier League have protected the players, staff and everybody at the training ground.

“It’s still out there and I’d reiterate that it is vitally important that people get jabbed, especially the young people.”

