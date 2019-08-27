Steve Bruce reveals the real reason behind Newcastle United's Carabao Cup injury crisis

Steve Bruce has offered an explanation for Newcastle United’s mini-injury crisis ahead of their Carabao Cup second round tie with Leicester City.

By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 16:45
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on August 11, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

United will potentially be without NINE of their 25-man squad on Wednesday – with Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle and Florian Lejeune joined by Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Christian Atsu and Miguel Almiron on the sidelines.

Ans while fans speculate that Bruce has been pressured into fielding what will be very much an under-strength side at St James’s Park – the head coach offers a much simpler explanation.

“The exertions of Sunday,” he said when asked about injuries.

“One or two have been coming back, a lot have had a difficult pre-season.

“The ones where you worry, big Joe, Almiron has an ankle, if you have soft tissue injury then always a problem.

“It’s different with a muscle injury, if you are carrying a knock or bruise then of course (you could risk it).”