Steve Bruce reveals why Allan Saint-Maximin missed Newcastle United friendly

Saint-Maximin missed tonight’s 1-1 draw against Rotherham United through illness, and head coach Steve Bruce addressed Saint-Maximin’s absence after the game at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Asked about Saint-Maximin, Bruce told BBC Newcastle: “Not well, he’s sick. It’s a disappointment, but we hope he’s not going to be out for too long.”

Joelinton (thigh) could be back in action against Burton Albion on Friday night, while Miguel Almiron’s set to return to the club at the weekend.