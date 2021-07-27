Steve Bruce reveals why Allan Saint-Maximin missed Newcastle United friendly
Allan Saint-Maximin’s been sidelined with sickness at Newcastle United.
Saint-Maximin missed tonight’s 1-1 draw against Rotherham United through illness, and head coach Steve Bruce addressed Saint-Maximin’s absence after the game at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.
Asked about Saint-Maximin, Bruce told BBC Newcastle: “Not well, he’s sick. It’s a disappointment, but we hope he’s not going to be out for too long.”
Joelinton (thigh) could be back in action against Burton Albion on Friday night, while Miguel Almiron’s set to return to the club at the weekend.
Jeff Hendrick scored a late equaliser for Newcastle against League One Rotherham. Bruce said: “We played extremely slowly, and got slower. The first half hour, we were nowhere near what’s required, but we’ve worked a lot over the last couple of days. As I’ve said all along, it’s about getting players ready, and having minutes. The accumulation of minutes is vitally important to ourselves.”