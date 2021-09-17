Steve Bruce reveals why Freddie Woodman missed Newcastle United's game with Leeds United

Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Magpies head Steve Bruce recalled Karl Darlow to the starting XI – his first appearance of the season – following Woodman’s injury.

Woodman, whose performance in the 4-1 defeat at Manchester United was scrutinised, had played every game in the league and cup of the campaign so far, but wasn't in the squad for the visit of Leeds.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Bruce said: “When you see your goalkeeper being hospitalised with Covid then you’re delighted to see him back on the training ground and being normal again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Unfortunately, Freddie hurt himself on Wednesday diving in a shooting drill, so the decision was easy.

"Freddie hasn’t made it. He wasn’t quite ready.”

Bruce’s side have shipped 12 goals in four games so far.

Bruce added: “When you’re conceding, of course everyone looks at the defensive side of you but you have to defend as a team – they need a bit of protection at times.

“We’ve been in games. We scored two against West Ham and Southampton and haven’t been able to get a win out of them.

“Let’s hope we’re better defensively tonight and still carry that threat going forward.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.