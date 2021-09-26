Steve Bruce sees 'progress' at Newcastle United as he shuts out 'noise'

Steve Bruce.

Bruce’s depleted team is 17th in the Premier League with three points from six games. United’s players were left to rue a series of first-half missed chances after Watford came from behind to draw 1-1 at Vicarage Road yesterday.

Newcastle’s travelling fans again chanted “we want Brucie out” during the game, and United’s head coach was asked how he was able to “shut out the noise” in a post-match interview with BBC Sport.

“It’s very, very difficult,” said Bruce. “And that’s what it is – it’s noise. I get on with my job, try to do the job as best I can. We’ve got the makings of a half-decent team. We’ve got four or five players missing, but I can see us progressing, where maybe others can’t, but certainly I can.”