Steve Bruce sends warning to Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Newcastle United clash

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his second Manchester United defeat against Newcastle United. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The 36-year-old is poised to make his second debut Old Trafford against the Magpies after re-joining from Juventus, whether that be from the start or from the bench.

Indeed, with the pre-match talk centred around Ronaldo’s return, people from all over the world will have eyes on Greater Manchester.

Bruce, who is still searching for his first victory of the campaign, has challenged his players to gatecrash the party atmosphere.

Newcastle’s head coach said: “Listen, it’s always going to be tough and obviously the added spice of Ronaldo coming back has added to it.

“But make no mistake, they’ve got quality players all over the pitch, so whenever you go to Old Trafford, the one thing you’re going to have to do is enjoy the challenge of playing against one of the big, big teams of this country and relish the opportunity to go and see if we can spoil the party a bit.

“That’s the big challenge to us all, of course, the ability for all of us to enjoy upsetting the apple cart and going and making it as difficult an afternoon as we possibly can for Ronaldo or Manchester United or the rest of them.

“They’ve got quality players all over the pitch and it’s one of those where you should really, really relish the challenge that’s coming and I hope we respond to it and really have a good go at it.”

Bruce believes Ronaldo remains the best player in the world.

He added: “You’re not going to be voted the best player in the world for… him and (Lionel) Messi have dominated that stage now for the last 15 years, is it?

“He’s been quite a remarkable player, how he’s looked after himself. The goals he’s scored at every club he’s played for is quite remarkable.

“That, quite rightly in my opinion, makes him the best player in the world. It’s a terrific signing by Manchester United.

“It’s quite an incredible story of him going back and I’m sure they could have sold out Old Trafford 10 times over if they wished. It’s been quite remarkable.”

