Steve Bruce starts work as Newcastle United manager in China
Steve Bruce has met his Newcastle United players in China.
The club’s new manager flew from England yesterday after signing a three-year deal at St James’s Park. Bruce – who had resigned from his post at Championship club Sheffield Wednesday – will take charge of the team for Saturday’s Premier League Asia Trophy game against West Ham United in Shanghai.
“There’s a huge challenge ahead of us, but it’s one that my staff and I are ready for,” said Bruce, a boyhood United fan. “We’ll roll our sleeves up, and we’ll be giving it everything from the off to ensure supporters have a successful team that they can be proud of.”
The 58-year-old was filmed boarding the team bus outside the club’s hotel.
Newcastle’s pre-season campaign yesterday got off to a losing start. The team was beaten 4-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers in Nanjing.