Steve Bruce takes charge of Sheffield Wednesday friendly as Newcastle United talks stall
Newcastle United’s top target Steve Bruce took charge of Sheffield Wednesday’s pre-season friendly with Lincoln City today.
By James Copley
Saturday, 13 July, 2019, 13:07
The ex-Sunderland boss didn’t travel with the first-team squad though, nor did coaches Steve Agnew or Stephen Clemence.
Bruce is wanted by the club to succeed Rafa Benitez at St James’s Park.
However, the Owls and Magpies disagree on compensation which is proving to be a sticking point.
Mike Ashley has held talks with Bruce and Wednesday this week but is reportedly trying to haggle Wednesday down.