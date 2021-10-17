Steve Bruce waits on call from Newcastle United's new owners

Yasir Al Rumayyan, Amanda Staveley and Jamie Reuben were at St James’s Park today to watch the club’s first game under their ownership. Newcastle suffered a 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

There were more calls from fans for Bruce to go during the Premier League fixture, and the club’s head coach – who met Staveley on Monday – was asked if there were more talks planned.

Bruce said: “I’ll wait wait until they see fit. We’ll see what they’re going to say. You’d better ask somebody else that.”

On the takeover, Bruce added: “The owners have been very, very respectful over the last week, 10 days. It’s obviously the start, which gives everybody a little bit of hope. It’s going to take time, patience, of course. To have the supporters back on side was terrific.”

Steve Bruce before the game.