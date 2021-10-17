Steve Bruce waits on call from Newcastle United's new owners
Steve Bruce is waiting on further talks with Newcastle United’s new owners following the club’s £300million takeover.
Yasir Al Rumayyan, Amanda Staveley and Jamie Reuben were at St James’s Park today to watch the club’s first game under their ownership. Newcastle suffered a 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.
There were more calls from fans for Bruce to go during the Premier League fixture, and the club’s head coach – who met Staveley on Monday – was asked if there were more talks planned.
Bruce said: “I’ll wait wait until they see fit. We’ll see what they’re going to say. You’d better ask somebody else that.”
On the takeover, Bruce added: “The owners have been very, very respectful over the last week, 10 days. It’s obviously the start, which gives everybody a little bit of hope. It’s going to take time, patience, of course. To have the supporters back on side was terrific.”