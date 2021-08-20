Bruce, who takes his Newcastle side to former club Aston Villa on Saturday for a 3pm kick-off, was speaking to BBC Newcastle.

And he offered his view on the expectations of Newcastle United supporters and how he remains determined to bring them something to cheer.

Bruce said: “First and foremost, I am a fan myself and I want what’s best for the supporters of this great club of ours - which is surely, to try and win something.

Steve Bruce, Newcastle United manager. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“Now, it’s become very, very difficult because of the top 6, maybe the top 8 now of where they are, but if you look over the last 20 years or so, Leicester have proved it, Wigan have proved it, I got to a cup final with Hull.

“I understand what the supporters want. When I say ‘level of expectations’, I’ve been portrayed wrongly there.

“The supporters of the team want to see their team do well, more than any other team, that’s what makes us quite unique.

“Considering we haven't won something [since 1969], we’ve got to two quarter-finals, lost to Manchester City in one, and we didn’t perform in the other which was hugely disappointing.”

Newcastle United were beaten 4-2 by West Ham United on the opening day of the Premier League season, with Bruce determined to bounce back at Villa this weekend.

Bruce will be holding his press conference this morning from the club’s training base and we’ll have live updates and team news ahead of the weekend.

